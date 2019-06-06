Man’s Body Found Off Highway 111; Foul Play Not Suspected

A man’s body was found Thursday in an area just outside of Palm Springs, but foul play is not suspected, a sheriff’s official said.

A call came in at 8:36 a.m. reporting a possible corpse near the intersection of Highway 111 and Overture Drive northwest of Palm Springs, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Robyn Flores. Deputies responded and located the unidentified man’s remains, she said.

Foul play is not suspected, according to Flores, who did not reveal the cause of death.