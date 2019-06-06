Murder Charges Filed Against Alleged DUI Suspect in Deadly Crash on Temecula Freeway

The DA’s Office filed a second-degree murder charge against a Washington man for the death of a Murrieta woman killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula.

25-year-old Javier Caldera has been charged with one count of second-degree murder as well other counts including driving under the influence of a drug with sentencing enhancements of causing great bodily injury. If convicted as currently charged, Caldera faces a potential life sentence.

Caldera is scheduled to make his first court appearance for arraignment today at 1:30 p.m. in Dept. S204 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

The fatal crash happened about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 between Rancho California Road and Temecula Parkway.

Caldera was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado southbound at high speed, believed to be in excess of 100 mph based on witness statements, when his vehicle slammed into the back of a Nissan Altima driven by Janet Genao, 44, of Murrieta. Genao died at the scene.

Several other vehicles were also then involved in the chain-reaction crash including a Chevy S-10 pickup that careened off the freeway and hit the wall of a parking garage at Temecula City Hall.

The drivers of three other vehicles involved in the crash were injured.

Calderon has previous convictions in Washington state including driving under the influence and felony attempt to elude.

The investigation is continuing in this case and no further information is being released at this time.

The case, SWF1907357, is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Allison Pace of the DA’s Vehicular Homicide Team.