Woman Killed In Crash That Shut Down Palm Springs Street Wednesday

A woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that closed down a Palm Springs street, police said Thursday.

The collision was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday on Alejo Road near Burton Way, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

Firefighters extricated a driver from one of the cars and took the patient to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the sergeant said.

That driver was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours after the crash. She was identified as 86-year-old Marie Alfano of Palm Springs.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was described as being in stable condition on Thursday, police said.

Police shut down Alejo Road between Orchid Tree Lane and Sunset Way on Wednesday for the crash investigation and cleanup.

Officers don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but said the incident was still under investigation.