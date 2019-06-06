Woman Killed in Riverside After Boyfriend Confronts Burglars

A pair of suspected burglars shot and killed the girlfriend of man who confronted them in a residential Riverside neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cedar Street after the victim’s boyfriend was awakened up by the burglars who were breaking into a vehicle across the street and shouted at them from his apartment window, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback.

The burglars fled but then circled back around and shot once at the apartment, striking the woman, who was in her 50s, and then sped away again, said Railsback.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her boyfriend was not injured.

The suspects were described only as being male, and their vehicle described as a small, white sedan.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood, searching for any surveillance cameras that might have captured the shooting, Railsback said.

Investigators also believe the suspects could be tied to other recent vehicle break-ins in the area.