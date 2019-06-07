Disneyland Officials Announce Child Care Financial Assistance for Employees

Disneyland officials Thursday outlined a plan to spend $10 million a year for a program to help its employees pay for child care.

The program will be rolled out this fall for full- and part-time employees with children 12 years old or younger. Disneyland officials said it will amplify its existing programs for employees such as “backup care” and assistance obtaining child care referrals, “homework help” and other resources.

“Making quality child care more accessible and affordable is the latest addition to a growing package of innovative programs that reflect our ongoing commitment to expand opportunities and improve the lives of our cast members,” said The Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger.

“As with our Disney Aspire education initiative, my hope is that everyone who can benefit from this support will take full advantage of it.”