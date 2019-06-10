Wells Fargo Robbed In Rancho Mirage; Suspect Escapes

A suspect robbed a Rancho Mirage bank Monday, then managed to elude a search effort that shut down The River shopping mall for much of the morning.

The hold-up at the Wells Fargo branch on Bob Hope Drive near Highway 111 occurred just after the bank opened for business at 9 a.m., according to Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

By the time deputies arrived at the bank, the robber was gone.

The River mall, located just across the street, was one of the “main focal points” of the search, according to Vasquez. With no one in custody as of noon, many businesses were allowed to reopen.

The suspect was described only as a man with an unspecified covering on his face, Vasquez said.