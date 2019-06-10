Riverside Police Investigate Possible Abduction of Girl Outside Apartment Complex

Riverside police on Monday were investigating a report that a 10 to 15 year-old girl was kidnapped by two men who forced her into the back seat of a car and drove away, authorities said.

The possible abduction was reported about 7:35 p.m. Sunday in front of an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Doolittle Avenue, Riverside police said.

“The caller stated two male subjects grabbed a Hispanic female juvenile and attempted to put her in the trunk of their vehicle,” police said in a statement. “The juvenile may have fought with the subjects and they then forced her in the back seat of the car and drove away.”

Surveillance video corroborates what the caller said, police said.

The girl was described as Hispanic, between the ages of 10 and 15, wearing a red or pink “tankini” style swimsuit.

The men were described as Hispanic, with short hair or shaved heads, wearing black T-shirts, dark shorts, white socks and white shoes. One man appeared to have an image on the back of his shirt depicting the Mother Mary praying, police said.

The vehicle involved may be a newer Nissan Altima or Maxima, with chrome trim, black wheels, dark tinted windows and minor collision damage on the right rear quarter panel. It has a possible California license plate number that begins with 7UH, police said.

There were no immediate reports of missing or runaway juveniles matching the girl’s description, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation was urged to contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103 or dmercadefe@riversideca.gov.