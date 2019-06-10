Winning Ticket for $530M Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in San Diego

The winning ticket for Friday’s drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot, the seventh largest jackpot in the lottery game’s history, was bought in California, according to a press release.

The winning numbers were: 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and the Mega Ball was 2. The ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart in San Diego.

“I’m excited. I mean out of the whole United States to happen here in this spot in San Diego — that’s wonderful,” said Mazen Mikhael, co-owner of the store.

Mikhael said Sorrento Deli Mart is a “lucky store” that’s been serving locals for three decades.

It turned out to be a lucky Friday night in Southern California. A ticket matching five numbers worth an estimated $1.14 million was sold about 100 miles north of San Diego in Seal Beach.

The $530 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who chooses to take the cash option will receive $345.2 million, before taxes.

Three ticket holders — in Arizona, California and Washington — won the lottery’s $1 million second prize.

It costs $2 to play the game and players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25. The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

The next drawing will occur Tuesday, June 11 at 11 p.m. EST, and the jackpot will reset to $40 million ($26 million in cash).

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It’s played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12, with a $50 million prize.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October 2018 by one player in South Carolina. The second-largest prize for Mega Millions was $656 million for the March 30, 2012, drawing, in which there were three winning tickets.