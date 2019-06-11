17-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted by 2 Men Walking Home From Summer School in Santa Ana

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two men while walking home from summer school in Santa Ana Monday, police said.

At 11 a.m., police were called to the 1300 block of East McFadden Avenue regarding an attack on a 17-year-old girl, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. The girl was walking home from summer school at Century High School when two men, who appeared to be transients, sexually assaulted her, Bertagna said.

The two men were described as men in the 20s or 30s, Bertagna said.

Earlier Monday, another attack ocurred nearby, and police were working to see if the two attacks were related.

The earlier attack happened about 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, said Bertagna. An intruder broke into the bedroom of a 15-year-old girl and groped her, prompting her to shout for help from her mother, who rushed to her aid, Bertagna said.

The attacker, who was described as a man in his 20s or 30s and appeared to be “disheveled and dirty,” ran off, Bertagna said.

The girl said she initially thought one of her brothers had crawled into bed with her.

“I was laying down and I felt someone, like, lay down next me on my bed,” she told NBCLA. “And usually it’s sometimes my brothers, so I didn’t think anything of it.”

She said she yelled to her mother when the person began groping her.

“I wasn’t really scared, I was more shocked, like I didn’t know what to think of it or what to say,” she said.

She said the man was carrying a backpack and wearing black Nike running shoes.

Both crimes occurred near railroad tracks, which have drawn transients who camp out on the federal property, so police were looking into whether one of the men may have been involved in both attacks, Bertagna said.