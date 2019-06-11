This Fake License Plate Got a Motorcycle Officer’s Attention

A fake vintage California license plate led to the arrest of a big rig driver on suspicion of DUI, methamphetamine possession and other crimes in Ventura County.

A motorcycle officer noticed the plate and pulled the driver over in Moorpark, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The plate had the yellow lettering and black background of a 1960s legacy plate, but the similarties ended there.

Instead of “CALIFORNIA,” the plate had the word “CALIFAS” above the identification number.

The driver had a warrant out for his arrest, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday. Details about the warrant were not immediately available.

The big rig was towed from the scene because it was unsafe to be driven, the sheriff’s department said.