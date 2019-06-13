Press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House, Trump says

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving her post at the end of June, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted, including the time Sanders worked on his campaign in addition to her service during his first two-plus years in office.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Sanders’ tenure at the White House was marked by contentious public confrontations with the media over the president’s agenda and her own misstatements and a diminishing number of official briefings for the press. But Sanders could also act as a ready and reliable conduit for information behind the scenes with some of the same outlets she clashed with in front of television cameras.

A daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the 36-year-old Sanders became a surrogate for Trump on television during his 2016 campaign for the presidency and joined his White House team in January 2017 as a deputy assistant to the president and deputy press secretary. She was promoted into the press secretary role in July 2017, where she succeeded Sean Spicer.