Alleged DUI Suspect Leads Police on Chase in Coachella

On Sunday, at 4:19 A.M., Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Thermal Station, serving the city of Coachella, while on active patrol, heard a vehicle screeching its tires at the 84700 block of Avenue 51.

Deputies observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving on the wrong side of the street, almost colliding into the patrol unit. A traffic enforcement stop was attempted and the driver, Jaime Sampayan Moreno, 32 years old of Coachella, failed to yield.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was swerving all over the roadway and a pursuit was initiated. Speeds reached about 50 miles per hour on residential streets, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee came to rest at the 1300 block of 2nd Street in Coachella.

Moreno ran from the vehicle and deputies quickly gave chase and he was seen entering a residence at the 1300 block of 1st Street; the residence was later determined to be his mother’s. The residence was surrounded and the Riverside County Sheriff’s K-9 unit responded.

After several minutes Moreno was taken into custody without incident. Moreno sustained minor injuries during his attempt to flee from law enforcement and was treated at the scene by paramedics. No deputies were injured.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy M. Ramos at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Thermal Station by calling (760) 863-8990 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (760) 836-8348.