Man Killed in Whitewater Crash ID’d

Authorities Monday identified a man who died when an SUV veered off Interstate 10 and hit a tree in Whitewater.

Two women were injured in the accident, which happened at 7:18 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 10, east of the Haugen Lehman Way on-ramp, according to Cal Fire Riverside and the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the black 2003 Ford Explorer, a 57-year-old Brawley woman whose name was withheld, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.

Sharon McEvoy, 76, of Oregon, who was in the front passenger seat, was also hospitalized.

Wayne Wager, 61, of Brawley was in the right rear seat and was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Mike Alvarez.

All three had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters, and the women were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, according to the CHP.

The SUV was going about 70 mph in the number four lane when the driver apparently allowed to vehicle to drift into the north dirt shoulder, where it went over an embankment and slammed into a tree, the CHP reported.

All three people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, investigators said.