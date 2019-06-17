Shooter Wounds Couple, Kills Self Outside Chula Vista Costco

A woman and her boyfriend were ambushed Monday in the parking lot of a Costco Wholesale, shot multiple times while they were putting groceries into their car, Chula Vista police said.

At 12:58 p.m., Chula Vista police rushed to the store located on Broadway and Palomar Street just east of Interstate 5, and next to Walmart, Target and Michael’s stores.

“We have had several witnesses that were interviewed that said the victims were putting their groceries away when the suspect approached from behind and began firing at them,” said Lt. Dan Peak with the Chula Vista Police Department.

The woman’s baby was in a stroller and uninjured, Peak said.

The shooting suspect, identiifed as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, shot and killed himself, Peak said.

The shooting victims were undergoing surgery. Identities of all those involved have been withheld pending family notification, Peak said.

One witness told NBC 7 she was two steps away from the victims said she feared for her life.

“I was walking to my car when I see a guy with a little gun, like homemade, and he starts to shoot the girl so close to her body,” she said. “He finished like three shots.”

The woman said she saw the man with the gun reload the weapon.

“He has more bullets in a box and he put more bullets and he went back and he start shooting,” she said.

She said she saw a woman who suffered gunshot injuries in her arm and a man with gunshot injuries in his arm and chest.

The victims were rushed into surgery at UCSD Hospital, police said.

Peak said CVPD will be investigating the incident for several hours.

It was the second shooting at a California Costco in recent days. On Friday, an off-duty officer opened fire after Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside, attacked him without provocation as the officer held his young child, according to police in Corona. The officer was the only one who fired shots, striking French and two of his family members, police said.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.