Woman Found Dead After Dogs Attack in Bakersfield Costco Parking Lot

A woman found dead in a Costco parking lot in Bakersfield was attacked by at least three dogs before her death, police said Monday.

While the exact cause of death was yet to be determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office, the woman was attacked by three dogs, including two pit bulls, according to NBC affiliate KGET.

Officers were called to the Costco parking lot in the 3800 block of Rosedal Highway Sunday morning where a woman was found with obvious trauma and dog bites, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

A large mixed breed dog and a pit bull were found by animal control officers with a business owner nearby, and the third was said to be a stray, KGET reported. All three were taken into animal control custody and were to be euthanized.

The woman’s identity had not yet been released.

Another deadly incident occurred over the weekend at an Inland Empire Costcoafter a man was shot and killed by an off-duty officer. The officer fired at the man, whose family said he was mentally disabled, while holding a child inside the store.

A couple at a San Diego area Costco was also ambushed in the parking lot Monday while putting away groceries as a man came up behind them and opened fire. The couple, who was shopping with the woman’s baby in a stroller, were undergoing surgery. The child was not harmed.