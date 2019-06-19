Armed Men Rob Subway in Bermuda Dunes

Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday were looking for two men who robbed a Subway restaurant in Bermuda Dunes at gunpoint.

The heist was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 40100 block of Washington Street, just south of Interstate 10.

The men entered the restaurant, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from employees, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money before deputies arrived and remained at large, the department said.

No injuries were reported.