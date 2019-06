Power Line Falls as Crews Battle Fire in Palm Springs

Fire crews are fighting a garage fire that has spread to the house on Cannon Drive in Palm Springs, near Farrell and El Cielo.

The house is now fully engulfed in flames, and a nearby power line has come down.

An abundance of smoke is making the fire hard for firefighters to battle.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.