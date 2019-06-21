Seventeen Arrested in Coachella and La Quinta Gang Related Sweeps

On Thursday at 10:00 A.M. the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a saturation patrol and probation compliance operation within the cities of Coachella and La Quinta.
The operation was conducted in response to an increased number of shooting incidents that have occurred in both cities over the past several weeks.
Assisting with the operation were Gang Task Force Regions 3, 4, 6 and 7, East P.A.C.T., Coachella Community Action Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, and Riverside County Sheriff K-9 Team.
During the operation the following subjects were arrested:
- Eric Estrada, 28 of Coachella for Violation of PRCS.
- Anita Cardenas, 32 of Coachella for Violation of PRCS.
- Luis Morin, 62 of Coachella for Violation of Probation.
- Charles Ochsner, 43 of Indio for Possession of a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Hunter Averett, 32 of Coachella for Violation of PRCS, Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Corey Scheeff, 28 of La Quinta for Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Juan Mata, 24 of Indio for Outstanding Traffic Arrest Warrant.
- Alexis Valadez, 24 of Coachella for Violation of Parole, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- James Garcia, 40 of Indio for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Lucina Cecena, 39 of Indio for Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Chris Boccia, 21 of Thermal for Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Victor Estrada, 29 of Coachella for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Jose Alamo, 22 of Coachella for Burglary.
- Miguel Lopez, 25 of Coachella for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Margarito Serena, 64 of Indio for Possession of Heroin.
- Ryan Montague, 27 of Thousand Palms for Outstanding Vehicle Theft Arrest Warrant.
- Jose Becerra, 53 of Coachella for Possession of Narcotics for Sale, Multiple Firearm Charges.