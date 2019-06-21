Seventeen Arrested in Coachella and La Quinta Gang Related Sweeps

On Thursday at 10:00 A.M. the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a saturation patrol and probation compliance operation within the cities of Coachella and La Quinta.

The operation was conducted in response to an increased number of shooting incidents that have occurred in both cities over the past several weeks.

Assisting with the operation were Gang Task Force Regions 3, 4, 6 and 7, East P.A.C.T., Coachella Community Action Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, and Riverside County Sheriff K-9 Team.

During the operation the following subjects were arrested: