Truck Overturns in Banning, Spilling Butter on Freeway

A tractor-trailer transporting 40,000 pounds of vegetable spread crashed on Interstate 10 in Banning Friday, spilling its entire load onto an on-ramp, leaving the driver and a passenger injured and forcing the closure of the ramp.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Eighth Street underpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Darren Meyer said 23-year-old Ranvir Singh of Lathrop was at the wheel of the big rig, pulling a trailer loaded with the refrigerated food. Gupreet Kaur, a 20-year-old woman from Lathrop, was in the sleeper compartment at the time, Meyer said.

He said that as Singh went over the Eighth Street bridge at 60 mph, he allowed the truck to drift north toward the shoulder, losing control of the rig as he tried to steer back into lanes.

“The vehicle went down the north embankment, across the Eighth Street on-ramp to westbound I-10 and collided with a block wall, north of the freeway,” Meyer said. “The impact of the collision caused the trailer to open, spilling its load of Earth Balance butter spread onto the on-ramp.”

No other vehicles were involved.

Singh and Kaur suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

“Alcohol, drugs, distraction, mechanical failure or fatigue have not been ruled out as contributing factors in the cause of this collision,” Meyer said.

The on-ramp remained closed as of 1 p.m.