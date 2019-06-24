Dodgers Announce Netting Extension in Wake of Fan Hit by Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday that they plan to extend netting to protect fans following a girl getting hit in the head by a baseball during Sunday’s win at Dodger Stadium.

A representative for the Dodgers confirmed a report from the Orange County Register saying the team was taking action in the wake of a girl getting hit in the head by a line drive off Cody Bellinger’s bat.

“Surely we will be expanding netting,” Dodgers CEO Stan Casten told the OC Register. “I don’t know yet the final configuration. Obviously there are some different choices to be made and different products which each come with their own set of challenges.”

Casten added, “For sure, something is going to be done. As for the exact timing, I don’t know that yet.”

The fan struck by the ball appeared to be OK but was taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” the Dodgers said.

Last season, a 79-year-old woman died after being hit in the head by a foul ball. Linda Goldbloom was celebrating her 79th birthday and 59th wedding anniversary to her husband at a game when she was struck by a foul ball.

Prior to that fatal incident, all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums had already extended protective netting to reach at least until the end of both dugouts.