CHP: Alcohol, Drugs Not Believed Factors In Saturday Motorcycle Crash

Authorities said Monday they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in a solo crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Las Montanas Road near El Viento Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tyler Rafael Hoffman, 24, of Cathedral City was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoffman was riding a 2014 Suzuki DRZ400 westbound on Las Montanas Road when he “failed to slow for the curve at El Viento Road and continued in a westerly direction” before crashing into a commercial building, according to the CHP.

CHP Officer Jackie Quintero said alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the collision, which remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Officer R. Chavez at 760-772-5300.