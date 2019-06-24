Progress is Being Made on ‘The Shield’

Several months ago NBC Palm Springs told you about the construction of ‘The Shield,’ a multipurpose stadium that is in the works, right here, in Palm Desert. Today, David Miller, the man spearheading this project, gave the newsroom new artistic renderings that showcase the stadium that is going to house 12,000 people inside it’s air conditioned facility.

However, before we get too into any details, it should be noted that the Coachella Valley is home to some of the biggest festivals in the world. Stagecoach and Coachella have put us on the map, and now, David says it’s time to have an indoor venue for thousands to enjoy.

“For a city this size, it’s almost unheard of, so it’s a remarkable opportunity. The key is to make sure we keep it Coachella centric. We want to make sure it’s for the valley, by the valley.”

The Shield, which will be a 12,000 seat air conditioned stadium that sits on 125 acres, will be the home of many concerts, but its use goes beyond that.

“From rodeo, to monster trucks to you name it. There will be developmental professional soccer, developmental professional football, professional boxing and anything from bar mitzvahs to weddings. We plan to have it full 365 days a year,” Miller added.

Furthermore, it will be open to the community as well.

“We’re going to be on a first come first serve basis with the local high schools. We don;t plan to charge high schools ever for the use of the facility.”

There will even be medical office buildings, a wellness hotel, restaurants, baseball fields, soccer fields, and senior living on the grounds. Facilities that David could not be more proud of.

“When we started the project, it was kind of like Noah. We were building an arc in the middle of the desert. People said it was never going to work. And now, it’s going to start raining folks and the whole world is going to find out and the valley is going to be so happy.”

Right now they are also working on a second phase that’ll serve the eastern part of the Coachella Valley. Miller tells NBC Palm Springs he is getting ready to make an announcement on that and The Shield very soon.