College of the Desert Receives Funding to Expand Online Programs

Working adults and those looking to improve their skills online will have new options at College of the Desert in the coming years. The College has been awarded $427,000 as part of the Improving Online CTE Pathways grant program developed by the California Community Colleges’ Online Education Initiative.

The College will use these funds to develop new online Career & Technical Training Education curriculum in the Administration of Justice, Building Inspection Technology and Business Information fields.

“We will be working with our local industry partners to develop curriculum that meets their needs while expanding course offerings to serve students that may not have access to traditional higher education,” said Dr. Annebelle Nery, Vice President, Instruction at College of the Desert.

All classes will be designed for inclusion in the California Online Education Initiative Exchange, which enables students to enroll in and complete courses at participating California community colleges and have their courses easily apply toward completion of a degree or certificate at their home college.

College of the Desert is one of 70 California community colleges to be awarded one-time funding under this grant.

Since July 2018, the College has submitted more than 30 competitive grant funding requests and has received more than $10 million from federal, state, and local grant programs. These funds support a variety of student initiatives that promote access and diversity; close equity gaps; create quality educational programs; improve achievement; and provide student support services.