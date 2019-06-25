Training Facility Named For Slain Long Beach Fire Captain

Long Beach’s firefighter training center was renamed the Long Beach Fire Department Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of his fatal shooting while responding to a reported explosion at a senior living facility.

Rosa, 45, was shot when he and other firefighters went to the Covenant Manor, an 11-story building in the 600 block of East Fourth Street about 4 a.m. June 25, 2018. He died at a hospital.

“This outpouring of love has gone on for the past year, and culminates today as we dedicate the training center to Capt. David Rosa,” Fire Chief Xavier Espino told NBC4 at the ceremony. “I just want to say thank you.”

Rosa was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department. His last assignment was at Fire Station 10 in central Long Beach. Before that, he served as a training captain.

The suspect in the killing, Thomas Man Kim, 77, a resident of the building, died Aug. 5 from a pre-existing medical condition while housed in the jail ward at County-USC Medical Center.