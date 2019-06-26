Both Sides of the Desert Weigh in on First Democratic Presidential Debate

The first debate of the 2020 cycle takes place on NBC Palm Springs on Wednesday night. Ten Democrats are set to take the stage, while ten others will square off Thursday.

The two-night debate will host 20 Democratic White House hopefuls. Some need little introduction to voters while others are eager to make a mark.

The podium placements were determined by recent polls. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will stand center stage among Wednesday’s group of ten.

Also with prime positions are Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, three promising candidates who have struggled to break out. For lower-polling candidates quick impressions will be key.

Principal of Praetorian Public Relations and Republican Consultant Matt Shupe said even if those impressions are “unfavorable”, it’s still a positive.

“When you’re in a debate you actually want to be the one that’s getting attacked because not only does it build your name ID, it gets everybody talking about you,” Shupe said. “It really puts the focus on you and your campaign which is a good thing.”

Shupe said he predicts the other candidates will likely attack Warren on the first night’s debate. Elle Kurpiewski, Political Director for the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert, said the time crunch of the 60-second answers and 30-second follow-ups will play a big role.

“There’s not going to be a lot of time, so they need to, particularly those that are not as well known, they need to identify who they are, what they believe, what they stand for, why they’re running,” Kurpiewski said.

Democrats have a slate of issues like health care, the climate, and immigration where they’d like to keep the spotlight.

When asked whether they believe the topic of impeachment would be of discussion, both sides had separate opinions.

“It may come up and then it will be interesting to see,” Kurpiewski said. “We already know that some of the candidates are in favor of impeachment, there are others that have not given an opinion yet and there are others who have said no, this is not the time to do it.”

“I think they should do a roll call to see who supports the president and who doesn’t,” Shupe said. “I think they should do a follow-up question and ask them if they are confident that they can beat the president in a general election then why they think impeachment of the president is the route to go.”

The president is en route to the G20 summit in Japan putting North Korea and trade in the spotlight. The Democrats of the Desert headquarters is expecting around 60 people for the watch party on Thursday. NBC Palm Springs will air both debates live.