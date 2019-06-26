‘I’m just so happy’: Photo of brother hugging little sister at her pre-K graduation goes viral

A photo of a boy hugging his little sister at her pre-K graduation ceremony is capturing hearts across the country.

Aundrea and Matthew Smith shared the photo to Instagram, and said their son walked up to their daughter to give her a hug. He told her that, “I’m just so proud of you,” and their daughter started crying.

“As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, ‘Pumpkin, why are you crying?’ She responded, ‘I’m just so happy.’ We are both blessed.”

The photo has since received more than 17,000 “Likes.” The couple ended the post reminding people to tell someone, who is a blessing in their life, how much they mean to them.

“Tag someone below who is a blessing in your life. Let them know how much they mean to you. And if you can’t tag them, call them, text them, or write them a letter. It’s important that we share joy,” the post said.