DMV Opening More Offices Earlier

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open 53 more field offices across the state an hour earlier beginning Monday, July 1, offering the public 69 early-hour offices.
Starting next week, the following field offices will open at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday to help ease customer wait times. The offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. daily.
- Arleta
- Auburn*
- Bakersfield (Southwest)*
- Banning
- Blythe
- Brawley
- Carmichael*
- Chico
- Chula Vista*
- Compton
- Corte Madera
- Costa Mesa
- Daly City
- Davis*
- El Cajon
- El Centro
- El Cerrito
- El Monte
- Eureka
- Fremont
- Fresno North
- Fullerton
- Glendale
- Hanford
- Hemet
- Hollywood (DL only)
- Indio
- Inglewood
- Laguna Hills
- Lincoln Park*
- Madera
- Montebello
- Newhall*
- Oakland Claremont*
- Oceanside
- Oxnard
- Palm Desert
- Palm Springs
- Petaluma
- Pomona*
- Porterville
- Poway
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Redlands*
- Reedley
- Rocklin*
- Sacramento
- San Clemente
- San Diego (Normal Street)
- San Diego Clairemont
- San Francisco
- San Jose DLPC (DL only)*
- San Marcos
- San Mateo
- San Ysidro
- Santa Ana*
- Santa Clara
- Simi Valley
- South Sacramento
- Stanton DLPC (DL only)
- Stockton
- Temecula
- Torrance
- Turlock*
- Twentynine Palms
- Westminster
- Whittier*
- Winnetka*
- Yuba City
The 16 offices with an asterisk have offered the extended hours since last summer, serving thousands of customers during the extra morning hour.