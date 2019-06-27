DMV Opening More Offices Earlier

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open 53 more field offices across the state an hour earlier beginning Monday, July 1, offering the public 69 early-hour offices.

Starting next week, the following field offices will open at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday to help ease customer wait times. The offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. daily.

Arleta

Auburn*

Bakersfield (Southwest)*

Banning

Blythe

Brawley

Carmichael*

Chico

Chula Vista*

Compton

Corte Madera

Costa Mesa

Daly City

Davis*

El Cajon

El Centro

El Cerrito

El Monte

Eureka

Fremont

Fresno North

Fullerton

Glendale

Hanford

Hemet

Hollywood (DL only)

Indio

Inglewood

Laguna Hills

Lincoln Park*

Madera

Montebello

Newhall*

Oakland Claremont*

Oceanside

Oxnard

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Petaluma

Pomona*

Porterville

Poway

Rancho Cucamonga

Redlands*

Reedley

Rocklin*

Sacramento

San Clemente

San Diego (Normal Street)

San Diego Clairemont

San Francisco

San Jose DLPC (DL only)*

San Marcos

San Mateo

San Ysidro

Santa Ana*

Santa Clara

Simi Valley

South Sacramento

Stanton DLPC (DL only)

Stockton

Temecula

Torrance

Turlock*

Twentynine Palms

Westminster

Whittier*

Winnetka*

Yuba City

The 16 offices with an asterisk have offered the extended hours since last summer, serving thousands of customers during the extra morning hour.