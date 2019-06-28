Cement Truck Overturns In Indio

A cement truck overturned Friday on Interstate 10 in Indio, blocking all eastbound lanes for a time.

At least one person was possibly injured in the crash, which was reported just after 11:30 a.m. between Jefferson and Monroe streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All eastbound lanes were blocked shortly after the crash, with debris scattered all across the freeway.

The two left lanes reopened about two hours after the crash, and all three lanes of eastbound I-10 were reopened by 3 p.m.