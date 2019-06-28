Police: Man Arrested For Pointing Gun At Apparent Stranger

A senior citizen was arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at another person in a Palm Springs neighborhood this afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers received a report of a man brandishing a handgun on North Monterey Road near Alejo Road, according to Palm Springs police.

Th caller, who was not identified, told police he was in the area when someone came from a nearby home and pointed a gun at him.

Witnesses in the area corroborated the original report and police arrested 74-year-old Philip Dorrington on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

A motive was unclear. Police said Dorrington apparently did not know the victim.