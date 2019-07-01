Animal rescue group repurposes discarded bras to help injured turtles

A North Carolina animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to help turtles with broken shells.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. Rescue group worker Keenan Freitas said the eye closures basically help wire the turtle shell back together.

“While the bra may seem (like a) silly idea, it brings attention to the important work that we do and helps the turtles,” organization leaders said in a Facebook post Saturday. “We have already had calls from people that want to learn how to rehabilitate turtles in their area, and we’re excited to share the prospect of turtle rescue with everyone.”

The nonprofit has been seeing as many as 40 turtles a week during the past month. Many of them have been run over by cars, lawnmowers and boats, they said.

An animal rehabilitation group in Iowa originally had the idea, saying it uses the fasteners along with small zip ties to help the turtles heal their broken shells.