Firefighters Contain Flames to Garage of Indio Home

Flames erupted in the garage of a single-story, single family home in Indio Sunday night but were quickly put out by firefighters, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 11:24 p.m. in the 4500 block of Paradise Palm Lane, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

The fire was contained to a vehicle and part of the garage interior at 11:47 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.