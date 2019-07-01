Man Sentenced to 26 Years for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl, 2 Women

A Los Angeles man was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and two women in Maywood and Bell Gardens in 2016.

Salvador Martinez, 31, sexually assaulted the mother of his children in Bell Gardens On Aug. 15, 2016. Two months later, he broke into an apartment in Maywood and assaulted a 13-year-old victim, according to Deputy District Attorney Safaan Ahmed.

On Nov. 13, 2015, he attacked a 36-year-old woman during the course of residential burglary at her apartment in the 3600 block of Maywood Avenue, the prosecutor said.

Authorities said the attacker snuck into each of the homes during the early morning hours by removing screens from unsecured windows.

Martinez pleaded no contest in May to one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, committing a forcible lewd act on a child and assault with intent to commit rape as part of a plea negotiated with prosecutors, according to the District Attorney’s Office.