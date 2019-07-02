Driver Strikes, Hurts Pedestrian in Rancho Mirage

A woman was struck by a car Tuesday while crossing a Rancho Mirage street and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was injured at 7:52 a.m. at the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Rancho Las Palmas Drive, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Vasquez. He said the 44-year-old Rancho Mirage woman was crossing Bob Hope Drive when she was hit.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old woman, was apparently making a left turn from eastbound Rancho Las Palmas Drive onto northbound Bob Hope Drive when she hit the pedestrian, according to Vasquez. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with unspecified but non-life- threatening injuries, Vasquez said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation.

Deputies asked anyone who witnessed the collision or may have further information to call Deputy Travis Lloyd of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1600.