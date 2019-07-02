Missing At Risk Indio Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 2, about 7:25 a.m., Indio Police Detectives found Mrs. Gail Barboza, age 62, alive in a dirt field in the area of Ave 38 and Madison Street just northwest of Shadow Hills Sun City Indio.

Barboza was found sitting down in bushes and was severely dehydrated with other heat related issues. Indio Fire Dept.–Riv. Co. Fire/Cal Fire Paramedics transported Barboza to a local valley hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

This morning started as our third day of searching for Barboza since she was reported missing by her family to Indio Police Department on Sunday, June 30, about 9:00 a.m., from her home in Shadow Hills Sun City Indio.

We are very glad to have found her alive and reunited with her family.

On behalf of Chief Mike Washburn and the Indio Police Department we would like to thank the Riverside County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, Riverside County Sheriff’s Air Operations, US Border Patrol K9, US Border Patrol BORSTAR Unit, California Highway Patrol Air Operations Thermal, Indio Fire – Riverside Co. /Cal-Fire, Coachella Valley Water District and our Indio Police staff for their labor intensive strategic teamwork that helped us find Mrs. Gail Barboza.

Five agencies searched Tuesday for a missing 62-year-old Indio woman.

Gail Barboza was last seen about 9 a.m. Sunday in the area around the Sun City Shadow Hills retirement community, according to the Indio Police Department.

Barboza is white, 5 feet 5, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last wearing a white dress with red and blue stripes, police said.

She is considered an at-risk missing person due to a medical condition, which was not detailed, police said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire firefighters, Border Patrol agents and California Highway Patrol officers assisted Indio police officers in the search for Barboza.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Matt Gutting at 760-541-4514 or via email at mgutting@indiopd.org.