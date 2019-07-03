Facebook, Instagram WhatsApp Outages Reported

Users were reporting issues across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Wednesday.

Facebook and Instagram said on their Twitter accounts around 12:15 p.m. ET that “some people” were were having trouble uploading or sending images and videos. The issue also affected file sharing on Facebook’s apps, the company said.

All three social networks are owned by Facebook, Inc.

Outage maps on the monitoring site Downdetector.com showed issues mostly affecting parts of the U.S. and Europe. U.S. areas with the most outages appeared to be concentrated in the Northeast and in Southern California.

“I’m fine with Facebook being down but Instagram and WhatsApp? Nahhhhh man,” one user commented on the site.

A Facebook outage in March lasted more than a day for some users, Reuters reported.