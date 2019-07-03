Man Arrested for Allegedly Pushing, Robbing 81-Year-Old Woman in San Jose

A San Jose man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing and pushing an 81-year-old woman into a closet, police said.

The robbery was reported in the 2600 block of Agua Vista Drive at about 8:20 a.m. in San Jose’s Berryessa neighborhood.

The woman was exiting through her front door when the suspect, 32-year-old Derico Jones, allegedly pushed the woman back inside.

Jones then took her jewelry and forced her into a closet, police said. The woman suffered only minor injuries, and Jones apparently left the area before officers arrived.

About five hours later, police used surveillance footage to identify Jones on East Santa Clara and South First streets in Downtown San Jose. Jones was taken into custody and police said they retrieved the victim’s jewelry from him.

Jones was booked into the county jail on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and elder abuse.