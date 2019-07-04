Joey Chestnut wins 12th title At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut took home the belt by eating 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes Thursday at Coney Island. At one point, Chestnut was on pace to eat nearly 90 hot dogs. However, he slowed down as time wore on. The next closest competitor was Darron Breeden, who came in second place after eating 48 hot dogs.

Chestnut, a Bay Area native, who lives in San Jose, now has a whopping 12 titles at the event.

He’s been crowned the champion in four straight years now. Thursday’s count of 71 hot dogs was four off his record of 74.

Prior to Chestnut’s victory, Miko Sudo won the women’s division by eating 31 hot dogs. Sudo has taken home the crown in six straight years now.