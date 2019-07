Home Burns in Palm Desert, No Injuries Reported

The Riverside County Fire Department took more than an hour to knock down a Palm Desert house fire, authorities said Monday.

Smoke and flames emanated from the blaze reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at a single-family home on Pampas Lane, the department said.

The fire was doused at 8:11 p.m. with no injuries.

A damage estimate has not been released.