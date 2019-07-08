One Person Critically Injured in Palm Desert House Fire

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from a burning mobile home in Palm Desert, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 73000 block of Red Circle, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

“The first arriving engine company reported a residence 50 percent involved in fire with reports of a victim trapped inside, and went into rescue mode,” Newman said.

The rescued patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Other occupants of the mobile home were located.

The flames were out at 9:35 p.m., she said.

Two adults were displaced by the blaze.