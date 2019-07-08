Project to Install Safety Median on Highway 74 Starts

A project to install a roughly five-mile median on state Route 74 through Hemet and Valle Vista will begin Monday, and motorists were advised to expect delays in the construction zone.

The $13.1 million Route 74 Raised Curb Median Safety Project will involve placing a divider between the eastbound and westbound sides of the four- lane road, which is also known as Florida Avenue.

According to Caltrans, one lane on each side of the state highway, between West Acacia Avenue and the Ramona Expressway, will be closed to traffic at intervals over the yearlong project, which is slated to wrap up next summer.

Crews from Orange-based Autobahn Construction Inc., which was awarded the project contract, will be conducting safety inspections along the 74 this month to identify and mark points where underground utility lines are present, officials said.

On most days, crews will be at work between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The 74 lacks a defined center median in Hemet; only yellow lines denote the space. Head-on traffic collisions have occurred on the artery over the years.

Along with a raised median, the project will entail constructing turn lanes and additional access points on the highway, officials said.

More information is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near- me/district-8/district-8-current-projects/sr-74-raise-curb-median-safety.