Authorities ‘sniff out’ suspect who passed gas while hiding from officers

When authorities go through training, they’re taught they’ll have to use all of their senses to help them track down criminals. They really weren’t kidding.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were able to “sniff out” a suspect in hiding after the individual passed gas.

In a post to Facebook, deputies said authorities were searching for an individual over the weekend wanted on a felony Clay County warrant for possession of a controlled substance when the suspect gave up their hiding place in an unusual way.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you, and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day,” the post said.

Clay County deputies said they had to give props to Liberty Police for, “using their senses to sniff him out!”