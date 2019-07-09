Closer Look of Proposed Surf Resort in Palm Desert

Desert residents may soon catch some gnarly waves in Palm Desert as a surf club equipped with a massive wave pool are under consideration by the city.

A 17-acre plot of land next to Desert Willow Golf Resort would become a surf resort under a proposal by developers, Desert Wave Ventures LLC.

The director of Palm Desert’s Economic Development office, Martin Alvarez, said the proposal for Desert Surf would draw more visitors to the city and add more outdoor activities for locals.

“We know that we’re a resort destination and we’re open to all opportunities that will enhance our resident’s access to other amenities but also our visitors,” Alvarez said. “You could almost see the shape of the surf lagoon in this location here, with a surf center a couple of hotels and the timeshares would rap around the perimeter.”

Golfing already attracts visitors to the desert, like Rob Lukowski, he said water amenities would be perfect for this heat.

Lukowski, “I think my surfing days are kind of behind me but I might take it up again, get the longboard out and some small waves, it’ll be great.”

But not all golfers are excited about the project, such as Gord Edlund who is visiting from Canada.

Edlund said, “We come out to golf for the tranquility the quiet, you’re out by yourself quiet, there’s no screaming people, children.”

The developers said Palm Desert is the perfect choice for the $200,000,000 project, as sunny skies are year-round and the city is banking on it being an attraction during all seasons.

Alvarez said, “This has an opportunity to bring visitors in the off-shoulder season in the summer months when we’re a little slower and we need additional revenues and also for visitors to enjoy the environment that we have here.”

The Palm Desert City Council will vote on the proposal this Fall and if approved, construction could begin as early as next year.