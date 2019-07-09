Deputy-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Rancho Mirage

Investigators are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Mirage. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police blocked off the area of Bob Hope Dr. and Ramon Rd. to investigate.

Details have not been released about the condition of the victim.

According to a video shared with NBC Palm Springs, there appears to be several deputies surrounding a man walking on the side of Bob Hope Dr. It’s not clear what exactly is happening in the video, but you can see at least one deputy shoot the man after following him for a couple minutes. Deputies have not said if the man was armed with a weapon.

We don’t know what immediately started the confrontation, but we are working to learn details.

This is a developing story.