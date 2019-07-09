Jury Selection Underway For Trial Of Man Accused In 2015 Killing

Jury selection got underway Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio for the trial of an ex-con who’s been in custody for about four years, accused in a 2015 shooting death and with injuring a police officer.

Opening statements are expected Monday in the trial of 37-year-old Cesar Vega Duran, who was arrested in Indio nearly six months after the Feb. 21, 2015, slaying of Angel Antonio Monroy, who was gunned down in the 85000 block of Napoli Lane in Coachella.

Duran, who’s being held at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in lieu of $1 million bail, is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is also facing felony charges of evading arrest, vehicle theft, possession of brass knuckles and importing controlled substances, and misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances. Court records indicate those counts relate to an April 2015 incident in which he allegedly tried to flee from and “caused serious bodily injury” to a police officer. Those charges were filed in June 2015, months before his arrest in the murder case, court records show.

Court documents show that Duran additionally was charged in early 2017 with four felony charges of conspiracy, possessing controlled substances while armed, importing controlled substances and possession of controlled substances for distribution.