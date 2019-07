One Extricated From Car In Indian Wells Rollover Crash

Firefighters had to pull someone out of an overturned car in Indian Wells Tuesday afternoon.

The rollover crash was reported around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Miles Avenue and Washington Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Responding emergency personnel extricated one person from the car and took the patient by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries of undisclosed severity.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.