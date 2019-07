Amber Alert Issued for Missing Toddler in San Luis Obispo County

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert Wednesday afternoon for a 1-year-old child in San Luis Obispo County.

The child, Namaste Dix, was last seen with his mother, Rashawna Bullock on July 10 at around 9 a.m., according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

They were last seen in a dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee with the California license plate 6XKD235.

Anyone with information is advised to call 9-1-1.