Blaze Erupts South of Hemet, Burning in Canyon

A brush fire broke out Thursday just south of Hemet, scorching about 10 acres in less than an hour but not immediately threatening any homes.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 2 p.m. in the area of Gibbel Road and Quiet Hill Drive, near the Ramona Bowl, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A dozen engine crews from the county and Hemet Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the east, according to reports from the scene.

Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and air tankers were summoned to make drops on the brusher.

Sheriff’s deputies closed access to several streets in the area for public safety.