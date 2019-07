Cake Fail: Georgia woman wanted a Disney’s Moana birthday cake. The baker heard ‘Marijuana’

A Georgia woman got quite the birthday surprise when she saw her cake.

Kensli Taylor said her mom ordered her an ice cream cake for her 25th birthday and told the baker how much her daughter loved the Disney movie Moana.

Well, something was lost in translation.

Because when the cake arrived, it looked like this:

The post has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook.

Regardless of the look the cake was still good, she said.