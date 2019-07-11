Indio Apartment Complex Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

An apartment complex in Indio has been evacuated due to suspicious wiring and a potential bomb threat.

Indio Police Department received a call around 9:30am Thursday regarding suspicious wiring outside the apartment of a former tenant at the Watercrest at the Polo Fields apartments in Indio.

Bomb squad in on scene now to investigate the wiring outside the door.

According to Indio Police, the former tenant has a history of suspicious activity, including previous calls about suspicious packages inside the apartment.

12 of the nearby apartments have been evacuated and sent to the Lodge and the Senior Center for cooling.

