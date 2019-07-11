Pom Squad Seniors Bringing Cheer to the Valley

Introducing the Sun City Shadow Hills Pom Squad, their mission is simple:

“Oh happiness, happiness,” says 94-year-old squad member Arlene Stipkovich.

“This is our way to bringing joy to the community,” says Debby Hart, the vice president of the organization.

Their 20 members range in ages from 55 to 94.

They made their debut at a place they love to hang out, Stuft Pizza’s fifth year celebration in Palm Desert and their day didn’t end there, they made a big splash at the ribbon cutting of Steers Bar and Grill in Indio.

They were inspired after watching the movie “Poms”, about a group of women who formed a cheer leading squad at their retirement community.

“And we just fell in love with the movie and then later learned that there is an actual club in a retirement community in Phoenix and so they agreed to sponsor us and give us advice,” says Debby.

They hope to march in the Pride parade, bring cheer to retirement homes and make all community events a whole lot more special.

“We know we’re having a good time doing it so we hope everybody else will enjoy it with us,” says Debby.

And for many of the members who didn’t get to cheer in high school like Joyce McPeek, they’re living their best life now.

“I think when I was young I wanted to be but I wasn’t one of the it girls, but who knew I was going to be an it girl now, I don’t know,” says Joyce.

They are looking for sponsors, members and a choreographer to help their efforts to bring cheer to the community.

If you can help email them: scshpomsquad@aol.com.